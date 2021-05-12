NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 52,800 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,377,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after buying an additional 215,141 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after buying an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COG. Mizuho cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

