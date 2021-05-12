EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

