Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.