Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $861.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

