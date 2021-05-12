Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,739.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,799.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,953.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,017.30.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

