Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,315,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of SPD stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.