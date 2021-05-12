Cwm LLC Sells 251 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45.

