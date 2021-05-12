AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.