MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,170.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $448.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

