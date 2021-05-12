Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo stock opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

