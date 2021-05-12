Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

