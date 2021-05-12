Cwm LLC Sells 218 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.