Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $485.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.41 and a 200-day moving average of $423.63. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

