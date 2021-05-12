US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

