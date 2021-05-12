Head to Head Survey: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) vs. Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -19.14% -4.24% -3.08% Jaguar Mining 34.77% 33.82% 24.09%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $867.89 million 3.20 -$12.21 million ($0.01) -1,092.00 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.27 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Jaguar Mining has a consensus price target of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 68.12%. Given Jaguar Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; insurance brokerage services; industrial activities; and construction and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.