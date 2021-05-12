US Bancorp DE Purchases 726 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $190.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $262.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

