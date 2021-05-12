Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,305,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

