Cwm LLC Buys 1,703 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 1,980.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,376,000 after purchasing an additional 399,316 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,440,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

