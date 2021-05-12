Cwm LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:UTF opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.