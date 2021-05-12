TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 40,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $659.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMST shares. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

