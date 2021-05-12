Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 136.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 190,098 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 281,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of XXII stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

