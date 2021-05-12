Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,900 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

