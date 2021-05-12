Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $333,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 637,520 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 469.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $20,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

