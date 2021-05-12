Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CL King raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE VSTO opened at $36.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

