Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDACORP by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

