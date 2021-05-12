TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.
TSP opened at $38.07 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
