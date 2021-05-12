Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at C$194,585.40.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$262.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.