Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,295,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock worth $88,773,437. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.