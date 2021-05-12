Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells 480 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Weight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00.

Overstock.com stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 366.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Overstock.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $103,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

