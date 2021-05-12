Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

