Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

