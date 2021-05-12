E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.84 ($12.75).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

