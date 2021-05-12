Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renault (RNO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renault (EPA: RNO) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Renault was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.78.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

