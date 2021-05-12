Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calyxt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

