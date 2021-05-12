Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Sig Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57.

