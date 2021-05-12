SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SFTBY opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $184.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

