Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

