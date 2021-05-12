Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $235.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $198.06 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

