Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $262,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

