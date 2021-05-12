Brigham Minerals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

MNRL stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,097,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

