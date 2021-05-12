Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.31.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBT. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

