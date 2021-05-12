Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Barrington Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KAR. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

KAR stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,973,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

