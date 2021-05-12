Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Plains GP in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

PAGP opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains GP by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 28.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

