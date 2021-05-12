AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,386 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.