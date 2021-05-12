FY2025 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Cut by Piper Sandler

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21).

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

CBIO opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

