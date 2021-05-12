Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LH opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.19 and a 1 year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

