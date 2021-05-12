Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

