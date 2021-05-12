SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stake Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

