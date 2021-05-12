AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWN. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

