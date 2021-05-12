State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

CBU opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

